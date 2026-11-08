Milan, Amorim: “Here’s why I play Musah at left-back”

Between the derby and Ferencvaros: "The most important thing is to do today what we didn’t do in the last match. We know Genoa are a solid team, very strong in the opening minutes of matches. They are strong at pressing and in transitions. If you look at our recent matches, we have had problems in precisely these areas. So we have to use what went wrong in previous matches to prepare for this one as well as possible," Milannews.it reports.

On Musah playing at left-back: "The right foot on the left flank. Sometimes it is just about the players’ characteristics and the qualities we want to have. There are many aspects."