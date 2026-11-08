Ruben Amorim, Milan manager, tells DAZN ahead of the match against Genoa: "Genoa, a heated atmosphere? It doesn't matter. We have to respond to what we saw in the last match. We have to be competitive: that's what I want to see today. A team that is competitive. We've already shown this season that we're a team who can play good football, but we have to be competitive"
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Milan, Amorim: “Here’s why I play Musah at left-back”
Next matches
Between the derby and Ferencvaros: "The most important thing is to do today what we didn’t do in the last match. We know Genoa are a solid team, very strong in the opening minutes of matches. They are strong at pressing and in transitions. If you look at our recent matches, we have had problems in precisely these areas. So we have to use what went wrong in previous matches to prepare for this one as well as possible," Milannews.it reports.
On Musah playing at left-back: "The right foot on the left flank. Sometimes it is just about the players’ characteristics and the qualities we want to have. There are many aspects."
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