Cardinale, Amorim and the integrated working group assembled a thin squad last summer. Its starting XI can compete with anyone, as the derby showed, but there is little strength in reserve. In several cases, the players simply aren't up to the task. Filippo Terracciano sums up the problem. The previous management had already deemed him not good enough, but he stayed at AC Milan at Amorim's request. His season has brought 45 poor minutes against Benfica before he went off at half-time, a straight red card after coming on as a substitute in Salzburg, and a poor performance against Ferencavaros that drew boos from the San Siro crowd. Doubts are also growing about Jashari. After a few performances that came at least close to a passable standard, he continues to show all-too-obvious technical, tactical and pace-related limitations. The money spent on him (more than 40 million) has been an absolute waste.

For all his inconsistency and some obvious limitations, Hutchinson always shows an attitude that matches the importance of the games. That's why Amorim uses him fairly regularly.