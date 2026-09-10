AC Milan are preparing in detail for Saturday's 6pm clash at the Olimpico against Lazio. Gattuso and his players have made a surprisingly strong start to the season, winning all three matches and outperforming even the most optimistic expectations. They will need a sharper, more complete display to take all three points than they managed last time out at the Allianz Stadium, perhaps with different players involved. That is why Amorim is considering several changes to the line-up.
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Milan, Amorim change formation again against Lazio: here are the main new features
Chukwueze starts again
The first change from last Sunday's match will come between Diego Moreira and Samuel Chukwueze: the Nigerian winger has a better grasp of things than his Belgian team-mate and is also in better physical condition. Musah is set to start in midfield, with Rabiot expected to return to his natural role in the middle of the park and earn a place in the XI.
Cisse in the attacking midfield role
Alphadio Cisse, the man of the moment, deservedly returns to the starting line-up in the attacking midfield role behind Goncalo Ramos. Alongside him, Rabiot and Loftus-Cheek are battling for a place. At the back, despite Gabbia's return, Gila, De Winter and Pavlovic are set to keep their places.
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