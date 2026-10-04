After what they showed against Di Francesco’s Giallorossi, Amorim could stick with his new back four. He was so pleased with the way his players handled both phases and with how much more they created in attack than in previous matches.





According to Tuttosport , the Portuguese coach wants to press on with it. The paper says the former Manchester United man sees it as the best way to bring out the best in this Milan side. He feels the team function better like this and look more fluid, dangerous and protected. During the break at Milanello, they have kept working on these principles and on this new version, as the friendly against Padova showed. In the new setup, the role of Gila becomes even more important, because from centre-back, he would move out to the right flank, as he already did against Lecce. His passing in the build-up, which would remain fluid and not necessarily fixed to a back four, would then be decisive both in launching attacks early and in stopping the side being caught on the counter as happened in the opening matches of the season.





That would be a historic step for Amorim, who has only very rarely moved away from a back three in more than 300 official matches managed between Braga, Sporting and Manchester United. He would do it to get the most out of the many attacking, ball-carrying and dribbling players at his disposal. By fielding more of them up front and sparing them long runs back, the Portuguese coach believes he can help Chukwueze, Moreira, Pulisic, but also Modric, who would be better protected, and Ramos, who could receive more service.