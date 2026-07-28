Amorim wants to add Hojberg, or a midfielder with those characteristics, alongside the undisputed starters Rabiot and Modric. First, though, they need to trim a squad that currently has nine players competing for two positions. Bologna are pushing for Comotto, but the son of an ex-player has a 70% chance of staying under Amorim this season. They are looking for buyers for Musah, who will leave 100%, while Fofana has interest from two Premier League clubs, Everton and Crystal Palace: his desire to stay at AC Milan does not put his chances above 50%.





Jashari still weighs heavily on the books and could get another chance to show his full value. Ricci's situation is different, as he has not convinced Amorim and could leave the Diavolo straight away. Loftus-Cheek is fully available for transfer but has no concrete offers and is not pushing to leave. Both Chukwueze and Saelemakers are staying 100%.





Up front, Camarda is staying, with the official confirmation coming directly from Amorim. They are still weighing up the possibility of a loan move. Pulisic, Nkunku and Cisse, by contrast, should stay. Leao needs a separate discussion: a small spoiler, he will leave 100%.