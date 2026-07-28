After moving ahead of the competition for Goncalo Ramos and Gila AC Milan, have moved into a wide-ranging round of internal assessments to work out where and how to act. One reason for this semi-stalemate is obvious: outgoing business is not taking off and, without that, it is almost impossible to complete the strengthening work Cardinale and Amorim had agreed on. RedBird owner Almstadt, has been asked to begin the mission of selling the players considered non-central to the project.
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Milan, Almstadt launches the outgoing transfer mission: who could stay and who will leave
Between goalkeepers and defenders
Despite the social media mystery, with all posts deleted from his Instagram profile, Maignan will stay at AC Milan and will be confirmed as captain. Pietro Terracciano and Lorenzo Torriani sit behind him, with Matteo Pittarella lined up as first choice for Milan Futuro while also in the frame for the first team. In defence, both Matteo Gabbia and Strahinja Pavlovic are certain to stay at AC Milan, with the latter having turned down an offer from Crystal Palace. Fikayo Tomori is heading for the exit, with the club waiting for concrete offers, while Koni De Winter will be assessed by Ruben Amorim during pre-season training camp. There is a temptation to use him in central defence to make the most of his technical quality. Davide Bartesaghi will have plenty of space between defence and midfield, while Pervis Estupinan's chances of staying are 50-50, with Aston Villa still at the table. Once the international players return, it will be time to say goodbye to Filippo Terracciano, who has attracted interest in Serie A.
Between midfield (crowded) and attack
Amorim wants to add Hojberg, or a midfielder with those characteristics, alongside the undisputed starters Rabiot and Modric. First, though, they need to trim a squad that currently has nine players competing for two positions. Bologna are pushing for Comotto, but the son of an ex-player has a 70% chance of staying under Amorim this season. They are looking for buyers for Musah, who will leave 100%, while Fofana has interest from two Premier League clubs, Everton and Crystal Palace: his desire to stay at AC Milan does not put his chances above 50%.
Jashari still weighs heavily on the books and could get another chance to show his full value. Ricci's situation is different, as he has not convinced Amorim and could leave the Diavolo straight away. Loftus-Cheek is fully available for transfer but has no concrete offers and is not pushing to leave. Both Chukwueze and Saelemakers are staying 100%.
Up front, Camarda is staying, with the official confirmation coming directly from Amorim. They are still weighing up the possibility of a loan move. Pulisic, Nkunku and Cisse, by contrast, should stay. Leao needs a separate discussion: a small spoiler, he will leave 100%.
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