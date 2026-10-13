Alexis Saelemaekers has had surgery on his right ankle after suffering an injury during the international break. The same ankle lost stability as a result of an operation he underwent in Rome two years ago after fracturing a malleolus. AC Milan said the latest operation was a complete success.
Calciomercato
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Milan, Alexis Saelemaekers’ surgery a complete success: recovery times
THE STATEMENT
AC Milan said: "AC Milan announce that today, in Amsterdam, Alexis Saelemaekers underwent surgery on his right ankle. The arthroscopic clean-up and stabilisation procedure, performed by Dr Gino Kerkhoffs in the presence of Dr Andrea Bulgheroni and Diego Mantovani from AC Milan’s medical staff, was entirely successful".
Recovery times
The former Anderlecht, Bologna and Roma player faces between three and four months on the sidelines. If all goes well, he will return to action in February 2027.
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