Rome was not built in a day. At AC Milan, that fits last summer's transfer campaign perfectly, when Cardinale, together with Amorim and the integrated working group, laid the foundations of a team that will be strengthened further in the winter transfer window with targeted signings and no particular budget limitations.
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Milan, a new name for the left flank: they like Svensson, Borussia Dortmund’s utility man
Left turn
Reports from Portugal yesterday that a deal between AC Milan and Benfica for the sale of Estupinan collapsed only at the last moment because of Amorim's wishes confirm the Rossoneri see their left flank as a weak point and are determined to strengthen that area of the pitch. Right now, the Ecuador international offers more guarantees than Bartesaghi , but the directors' plans still leave room to raise the quality level.
Svensson idea
AC Milan and Juventus have both taken a close look at Daniel Svensson, the Swedish wide player currently with Borussia Dortmund. German transfer specialist Fussballdaten reports AC Milan's interest in Daniel Svensson. According to the report, the Rossoneri have asked for information. Svensson has worn the yellow-and-black shirt since February 2025, when he arrived in Germany on loan from Danish side Nordsjælland. At the end of the season, Borussia Dortmund exercised their option to buy for €6.5 million after being convinced by the performances of the 2002-born player.
Who is Svensson
Svensson is primarily an attack-minded full-back, but over the course of his career he has developed into a genuine utility player. His intensity allows him to operate in midfield too, while his reading of the game is excellent and his stamina stands out. In yesterday's Champions League clash against Villarreal, he delivered a 7/10 display as the left-sided centre-back in a back three.
Those standout athletic qualities, along with clear tactical intelligence and the ability to switch play quickly, give Svensson the right profile to play as an all-action wing-back in Amorim's 3-4-2-1. He would fit perfectly into the patterns promoted by the Portuguese manager, a coach who has always looked for players capable of providing maximum width, constant thrust and strong defensive cover.
According to Fussballdaten, Svensson's valuation fluctuates between €40 million and €45 million.
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