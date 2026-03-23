Milan: a complete guide to the players on international duty – here’s who’s staying at Milanello with Allegri

The announcement came as expected: Rafael Leão has been ruled out of Portugal’s upcoming matches against the USA and Mexico due to a flare-up of his adductor injury. Christian Pulisic, however, has been called up and will face De Winter and Saelemakers’ Belgium on 28 March with the USA, followed by Portugal on 1 April. Santiago Gimenez has not been called up by Mexico for the double-header against Portugal (Sunday 29 March) and Belgium (1 April) and will be able to prepare fully for the clash against Napoli on 6 April.





Luka Modric will lead Croatia in friendlies against Colombia (27 March) and Brazil (1 April). Germany will be without Fullkrug, who will remain at Milanello to improve his fitness ahead of the season finale.