Milan, "6 forever": patch on the shirt in memory of Baresi

In memory of Franco Baresi, the legendary AC Milan captain who passed away last 31 July at the age of 66. The commemorative "6 forever" patch will be worn by AC Milan’s first teams, Milan Futuro and the Primavera sides throughout the 2026/27 season.





AC Milan said the tribute comes straight from the hearts of the Rossoneri fans. Each character used to form the phrase "6 forever" was selected from the many handwritten messages in the book displayed at Casa Milan in the days immediately after his passing. The patch will sit on the left sleeve of the shirt, the same arm on which Franco wore his captain’s armband for more than 700 matches from 1982 to 1997.



