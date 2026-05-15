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Mikel Arteta admits to ‘big trophies’ failure at Arsenal as Gunners target Premier League & Champions League double
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s near-misses in title race
Arsenal once again find themselves competing at the top of the Premier League table, but Arteta admits the club’s recent consistency has not yet delivered the trophies it deserves. The Spaniard reflected on the team’s progress since taking charge, highlighting strong results and points totals in recent seasons. Despite those improvements, silverware has remained elusive. Arsenal have repeatedly finished close to the top but without lifting major honours, something Arteta believes should have happened already.
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Arteta admits Arsenal should already have won big trophies
Speaking to Sky Sports, the Arsenal manager acknowledged the frustration but insisted the team’s recent trajectory has only strengthened their desire to finish the job. Arteta openly addressed the club’s record in recent years while discussing the ongoing title race.
"When you see the trajectory and what we've built in the last few years, and especially in the last four years in terms of consistency, the amount of points and wins, we should have a few big trophies already," Arteta explained. "That only happens in this league, but that drives you to be even better. So, we still have to make that step of finalising the business and that's the opportunity we have in the next three days."
"There are so many people obviously that contribute daily to create and to build what in our eyes was the best path and the best way to do it. And then you have to earn it day by day, adapt to the circumstances, mould it, change it, and when the ownership shows the ambition that they have, when our supporters show the ambition that they have, when the team, the players, all the staff show the ambition that they have, at the end it will come."
Injuries and pressure shaping Arsenal’s run-in
Arsenal’s title challenge has been complicated by defensive injuries. Jurrien Timber has been a long-term absentee, while the loss of Ben White has forced Arteta to consider makeshift options at right-back during the decisive run-in. The Arsenal boss believes adaptability will be crucial if his side are to compete for major honours.
"I think part of challenging the big trophies, especially in this country, is being very adaptable and finding a way within the circumstances to remain very competitive and resilient," he added.
"The team has shown that for the last 10 months. There are three games to go now. The only one that matters now is Burnley and with the circumstances we have and certain injuries, how can we go out there and be the best version of ourselves?"
"I try to bring my thoughts to the present and I'm living the moment and just focusing on what is really important today, to continue the journey in the right way and prepare for Burnley."
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Arsenal focus on crucial Burnley clash
Arsenal now turn their full attention to the next Premier League test against Burnley. With only two games remaining, Arteta insists the focus must remain entirely on the immediate task. The Gunners must maintain their form while rivals continue to apply pressure, making every remaining fixture critical in the race for the title.