The midfield is no longer just a patch of grass where players gather. It has become one of the most striking features of the change sweeping through the top clubs in the Roshn League before the new season kicks off.

Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli have chosen to reshape their lines, and Al-Ittihad have moved to change their identity entirely. Al-Hilal went the other way, keeping hold of their most important men.

These changes are not only about new names. They are about the absence of players who spent years as an essential part of these clubs' line-ups, which makes the coming season a real test of whether the replacements can shoulder the responsibility.