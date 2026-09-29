ZUMA Press Wire
Real Madrid legend Michel Salgado explains why he accepted shock offer to coach Brazilian minnows North EC
Salgado accepts Brazilian coaching challenge
Former Madrid right-back Salgado has been officially unveiled as the new head coach of Brazilian outfit North ECahead of the 2027 season. The 50-year-old tactician accepted the surprising offer from the Montes Claros-based club after being impressed by their long-term ambition and training infrastructure. Salgado will now lead the side in the top flight of the Campeonato Mineiro state league before steering them into their historic debut in the national fourth tier, Serie D.
- AFP
Spaniard embraces South American adventure
The former Spain international revealed that a persistent pursuit by club officials proved decisive in persuading him to pursue a coaching career in South America. Speaking to ESPN Brazil about his decision to take up the role, Salgado said: "The president worked very hard to hire me from the beginning. He invited me to see the facilities in Montes Claros."
Assessing the potential of his new squad, he added: "It's a young team with a great desire to achieve things. I thought about it a lot, but I want to experience a competition as great as the Mineiro Championship, in a country and a continent where football is a way of life. We only agreed to play in the first division of the Mineiro Championship, and we will go with humility and a desire to work and live this experience."
Tactician balances philosophy and adaptation
Salgado's extensive background includes a trophy-laden decade at the Santiago Bernabeu before retiring at Blackburn Rovers in 2012, followed by coaching youth prospects in Saudi Arabia. His decision to manage in Brazil was warmly welcomed by several former Selecao stars who lifted the 2002 World Cup. Highlighting his conversations with Brazilian legends, Salgado added: "I always talk to Roberto Carlos and I just received congratulatory messages from Dida and Edmilson."
Addressing the tactical approach he intends to implement, he added: "I learned from many coaches and, obviously, I have my Spanish style, but it is I who needs to adapt to Brazilian football. We are a Brazilian team to which we will try to bring new things, without changing its style and its way of seeing football."
- NurPhoto
State league campaign launches project
Salgado succeeds fellow celebrated figure Kleberson at the helm of North EC's ambitious project, following their triumph in the 2026 Trofeu Inconfidencia. The manager has been granted considerable preparation time to assemble his squad ahead of the upcoming Campeonato Mineiro campaign. Beyond regional duties, his sternest challenge lies in navigating the club's unprecedented journey into national competition across both Serie D and the Copa do Brasil.
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