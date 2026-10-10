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Bayern Munich ready to hand Michael Olise 'extraordinary' new contract including Ballon d’Or clause to fend off Real Madrid interest
Bayern prepare extraordinary Olise offer
Bayern are ready to push their financial limits to secure the long-term future of Olise. The Bundesliga side want to tie the French forward down with an exceptional new contract to ensure he remains in Munich for the peak years of his career. According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Bayern are prepared to pull out all the stops during these crucial negotiations. The proposed package will include a significant salary increase alongside unique success-based bonuses to reflect his immense value to the team.
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Mega salary and Ballon d'Or clause
Romano reports that the new deal will feature lucrative performance bonuses linked to goals, individual displays, and major team honours. Crucially, Bayern are also open to including a special Ballon d'Or clause within the proposed agreement.
If the France international is ever voted the best football player in the world, he would immediately trigger a substantial bonus payment. To further convince him, the club are reportedly willing to offer a base annual salary of around €25 million.
This massive wage increase would instantly place the 24-year-old in the absolute top bracket of earners at the club. He would step into the exact same financial dimension as superstar team-mates Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.
Fending off Real Madrid and PSG
This extraordinary contract offer is designed to reward Olise for his brilliant performances and send a clear warning to international rivals. Bayern want to firmly establish the Frenchman as the long-term face of their team moving forward.
Their uncompromising stance regarding his future was already evident during the previous summer transfer window. Madrid closely monitored the attacker, but Bayern firmly closed the door and made it clear he was not for sale, preventing any official bid from materialising.
PSG have also been repeatedly linked with a blockbuster move for the winger. By aggressively preparing this mega deal now, Bayern aim to establish planning security and avoid a lengthy, distracting transfer poker.
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Patience needed as Olise decides future
Olise remains under contract at Bayern Munich until the summer of 2029. Because his current deal still has several years remaining, there is no immediate necessity for the club to finalise this extension right now.
The ultimate decision will naturally come down to the player's own career plans and ambitions. Bayern have now made their proactive move by signalling their willingness to offer this unprecedented financial package. It remains to be seen if the incredible wages, team bonuses, and the Ballon d'Or clause will be enough to convince the Frenchman to sign a premature extension.
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