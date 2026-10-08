Bayern Munich ready to smash their own transfer rules to keep Michael Olise

Olise has enjoyed a stunning rise in popularity during the recent international break. The talented right-winger delivered a string of outstanding, dominant performances for the France national team. In the new era led by Zinedine Zidane, Olise has recorded four goals and two assists in four matches.

The forward is now set to return to Germany ahead of a resumption in Bundesliga action this weekend. These upcoming domestic fixtures will give him the perfect opportunity to maintain his scintillating run of form on the pitch, while also applying further pressure on the Bayern hierarchy in the boardroom.