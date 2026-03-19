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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Michael Hartono, co-owner of the Como club alongside his brother Robert, has died

Indonesian media report the death of the 86-year-old majority shareholder

Michael Hartono, the majority shareholder of Como alongside his brother Robert Budi, has died at the age of 86. The Hartono brothers are Indonesian billionaires, ranked among the world’s richest men, known for having built a tobacco empire (Djarum) and diversified into banking (BCA), electronics (Polytron) and property. Since 2019, they have owned Como 1907, which they have taken from Serie D to Serie A and now into the Champions League zone.


The news of his death, reported by Gazzetta.it, has been picked up by Indonesian media, and there have been no statements from the club as yet.



  • Michael Bambang Hartono was one of Indonesia’s most influential businessmen. Gazzetta.it looks back at his life. A professional bridge player, he campaigned for many years for bridge to be included in the Asian Games. His team won the bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games. The Hartono empire was founded when his father, Oei Wie Gwan, bought a bankrupt cigarette company in 1950.


    Since then, the company has become one of Indonesia’s leading producers of clove cigarettes. The Hartono family owns a significant stake in Bank Central Asia, the country’s largest bank by market capitalisation, as well as prime property in Jakarta and the well-known electronics brand Polytron.



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