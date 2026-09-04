'Like a new signing' - Michael Carrick insists Patrick Dorgu can solve Manchester United left-back shortage after transfer deadline day decision

Manchester United's decision not to recruit a new left-back during the summer window has raised eyebrows among the Old Trafford faithful, especially after the club considered a move for Newcastle United's Lewis Hall. With Hall remaining at St James' Park and United reportedly planning to revisit that interest next summer, the squad remains light in a crucial area.

The 21-year-old Denmark international, Dorgu, has seen his opportunities limited under Carrick due to a persistent hamstring injury, but his return to full fitness is being viewed as a significant boost. Having previously featured as a wing-back under former manager Ruben Amorim, Dorgu is now being tipped for a defensive role as United contend with Premier League and Champions League football, offering another alternative to the 31-year-old Shaw despite not yet playing there under Carrick. 'He can certainly play there,' Carrick said when asked if Dorgu can play left-back. 'He has done, without doubt. I'm not sitting here saying he can't do that. It's just the way we've been since I've been here.'