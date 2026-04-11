Michael Carrick confirms he is leading Man Utd's summer transfer planning despite uncertainty over his Old Trafford future

Maguire, who has undergone a resurgence under Carrick's tutelage, has echoed the manager's sentiment regarding the importance of the next few months. After signing his new deal, the England international stressed that the Red Devils must be aggressive in the market if they are to bridge the gap to the Premier League's elite.

“We've had a great few months under the manager,” Maguire said. “I feel like the squad is starting to look like something that is a strong squad. But this summer's going to be big, really, really big. We need more players, we need better quality, we need players to come into the starting eleven. Looking at the Premier League at the moment, I think over the last few years you've obviously had Manchester City, who were really tough to catch, and before the start of the season, you knew you had to put a points tally together where it was some going to catch them.”