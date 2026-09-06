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Michael Carrick backs Kobbie Mainoo for breakout year as Man Utd starlet fights off £155m midfield threat
Navigating the £155m midfield investment
Mainoo's performance in the recent 5-2 dismantling of Ipswich Town served as a definitive reminder of his quality, quelling any concerns that his development might have hit a plateau after a breakthrough 2022-23 season. Mainoo’s resurgence comes at a critical time for his Old Trafford career, as the club’s hierarchy sanctioned a massive £155 million investment into the engine room during the summer transfer window. The arrivals of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos, and Youri Tielemans have significantly increased the depth and quality available to Carrick, leading many to wonder if Mainoo’s path to the starting eleven would be blocked. However, the manager views this influx of talent as a positive catalyst for the squad rather than a hindrance to the young academy graduate's individual progress.
"I think the competition's a positive thing," Carrick said as cited by the Manchester Evening News. "That's competition, not necessarily because it's either one player or the other player, I think it's a collective to know that it's a strong group. The beauty of having the competition, if you like, but more the foundation to be strong, is that you can learn off each other, you can help each other, and certainly as a midfield group, we feel that it's really strong."
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Carrick hails Mainoo’s elite mentality
Carrick has been left hugely impressed by the resilience and growth of Mainoo, particularly following a summer where the youngster was forced to watch from the sidelines during England’s World Cup campaign. Despite not seeing a single minute of action under Thomas Tuchel in North America, Mainoo returned to Carrington with a point to prove.
Carrick was full of praise for the midfielder's desire to keep improving. The United boss stated: "I think obviously Kobbie made big strides last season from finishing the season so strong and played ever so well last week again. You can see in him his development and how much he's improving certain aspects of his game. He wants to learn, is hungry to learn, wants more all the time, which is great."
"Because he has had a really good eight months since I've been in, and it would be easy for him to think, 'This is all right, you know, I've got in the team, played a lot of games, and everything's good.' But he's pushing for more, as he should."
Proving the doubters wrong in a deeper role
One of the most significant developments in Mainoo’s game has been his tactical adaptability. While he previously faced scrutiny regarding his defensive awareness—notably from former coach Ruben Amorim—Mainoo’s recent outing in a deeper holding role showcased a newfound maturity. He provided the perfect screen for the back four against Ipswich, demonstrating that he has the physical and mental attributes to handle the defensive responsibilities of a Premier League anchor.
Carrick is confident that there is plenty more to come from the midfielder, who is still in the early stages of his professional journey. "Kobbie can have another big season, for sure," the United manager insisted. "He's come back great and you see that on the weekend, but in and around the group, in and around training, you can see him growing, his personality. He's obviously maturing all the time as well, and he's still so young. There's loads to still come from him, which is great."
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Fulfilling the potential at Old Trafford
The road ahead for Mainoo involves maintaining this level of consistency while fending off the challenge from the likes of Baleba and the returning Mason Mount, who is nearing full fitness after an injury layoff. Carrick has made it clear that he will continue to demand more from Mainoo, providing the technical guidance that a player of his own former profile can offer.
Concluding his assessment of the midfielder’s future, Carrick highlighted Mainoo’s coachability as his greatest asset. "The great thing about it is that he wants to learn, trying to give him little bits of things here and there, he really takes it on board well and learns. That's going to give him a great chance to fulfil his potential, which obviously he's got an awful lot of," Carrick added.
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