Michael Carrick insists 'fantastic' Luke Shaw deserves England World Cup spot after ever-present season for Man Utd

Maintaining fitness across a demanding season is a rare feat, especially given Shaw's difficult medical history. Carrick was quick to point out the magnitude of this achievement, acknowledging the physical toll that modern football demands. On Shaw’s ever-present availability, Carrick added: “I think it’s difficult for anybody to do to be honest. When there’s so many games it’s not an easy thing to be able to, sometimes it’s no fault of your own. Unfortunately injuries are part of football and there’s other things that come into play. So to start every game is really fantastic.”