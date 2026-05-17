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Moataz Elgammal

Michael Carrick insists 'fantastic' Luke Shaw deserves England World Cup spot after ever-present season for Man Utd

L. Shaw
England
World Cup
Manchester United
M. Carrick
Premier League

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has expressed his belief that Luke Shaw deserves a place in Thomas Tuchel's final England squad for the 2026 World Cup. After overcoming severe injury struggles, the resilient left-back has been remarkably consistent, starting every Premier League match this season and proving his immense value for the Red Devils.

  • Shaw's impressive statistics and club form

    Carrick feels that Shaw should be part of the setup when Tuchel names his 26-man England squad on Friday. The defender has not featured internationally since the 2024 European Championship final, holding a record of three goals and nine assists in 34 caps. However, United have relied heavily on him this campaign. He is the only player at the club to start all 37 Premier League matches, accumulating 3,151 minutes. This ever-present run culminated in a superb goal during Sunday's 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest. Overall, Shaw boasts five goals and 30 assists in 324 club appearances.

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    Carrick hails 'fantastic' World Cup hopeful

    Speaking after the impressive weekend victory, Carrick explained why his left-back is perfectly suited for the major tournament taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico. When asked if the defender should be selected by Tuchel, Carrick fully endorsed the idea. “I certainly think so, yeah,” Carrick said. “I haven’t got much sway in the matter at all, but I certainly think so. Again, the consistency, just what he’s capable of doing, the performance, the experience, his strengths, his attributes that he’s got. For me, he’s a fantastic full-back.”

  • Overcoming injuries to achieve perfect availability

    Maintaining fitness across a demanding season is a rare feat, especially given Shaw's difficult medical history. Carrick was quick to point out the magnitude of this achievement, acknowledging the physical toll that modern football demands. On Shaw’s ever-present availability, Carrick added: “I think it’s difficult for anybody to do to be honest. When there’s so many games it’s not an easy thing to be able to, sometimes it’s no fault of your own. Unfortunately injuries are part of football and there’s other things that come into play. So to start every game is really fantastic.”

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    England's summer schedule

    Looking ahead, England have upcoming friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica before their World Cup Group L campaign begins. Carrick believes Shaw's vast experience can be an invaluable asset as the national team prepare to face Croatia on June 17, followed by crucial clashes against Ghana and Panama.

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