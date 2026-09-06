Manchester United appeared to be heading for victory before a late collapse allowed Everton to snatch a 2-2 draw. After Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring early in the second half, Tyrique George struck in the 83rd minute to bring Everton level. Substitute Benjamin Sesko thought he had secured the three points for United in the 88th minute, only for Maitland-Niles to deny the visitors with a stoppage-time screamer from outside the box.

Reflecting on the result, Carrick told BBC Match of the Day: 'Yeah, for sure, it is [on conceding late]. I thought there were a lot of good things in that game for us. We played some good football and looked dangerous at times. For the most part, I thought we defended really well as a team. A few more balls went into the box, making it a little bit more difficult for us when we should have seen the end of the game. We are disappointed that we didn't come away with a win.'