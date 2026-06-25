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Mexico Player RatingsGOAL
Nayib Moran

Mexico player ratings vs Czechia: Gilberto Mora announces himself as El Tri make history with perfect group-stage run and Guillermo Ochoa gets Azteca farewell

Player ratings
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Czechia vs Mexico
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Mexico witnessed the arrival of a new star in Gilberto Mora and celebrated the career of a legend in Guillermo Ochoa as they secured a 3-0 win over Czechia. For the first time, El Tri finished a World Cup group stage with nine points, and Javier “Vasco” Aguirre now has his team in the best possible shape heading into the knockout rounds.

The message throughout the tournament has been clear: all 26 players are ready to contribute. After using every available outfield player across the group stage, Mexico made more history at Estadio Azteca with another controlled performance.

Mateo Chávez opened the scoring in the 55th minute after good work from Luis Romo, before Julián Quiñones doubled Mexico’s lead six minutes later from a Jorge Sánchez assist. Álvaro Fidalgo then added the finishing touch in stoppage time, converting after Roberto Alvarado set him up to seal a 3-0 win.


Mexico’s starting XI against Czechia had an average age of 27 years and 38 days, their youngest in a World Cup match since 2006, when they lined up against Portugal with an average age of 26 years and 341 days.

The future is bright, but the present is now inviting a whole country to dream big.

GOAL rates Mexico’s players after their win over Czechia at Estadio Azteca...


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    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Raúl Rangel (7/10):
    Had little to do as a shot-stopper, but his work with the ball continued to stand out. His distribution remains one of the biggest strengths of his game and another reason Aguirre trusts him in this system.

    Jorge Sánchez (7/10):
    Continued to find ways to influence Mexico’s attack. He did not score, but he played an important role in the second goal by running into open space and turning himself into a genuine scoring threat.

    Israel Reyes (7/10):
    Reports have linked him with a possible move to Europe after the World Cup, with AS Roma among the clubs reportedly interested. His ability to play across the defensive line will only increase that attention. Played with composure on the ball and authority in his defensive interventions.

    César Montes (7/10):
    His ability to break lines with passes through midfield makes him such an important center back for Mexico. Looked strong in the air and gave El Tri another steady presence at the back.

    Mateo Chávez (8/10):
    Very energetic early in the game and constantly made himself available on the left flank. His goal was the reward for a performance built on persistence, timing and attacking intent.

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  • Czechia v Mexico: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Edson Álvarez (7/10):
    His leadership continues to shine. From his defensive midfield role, he once again showed why he is so important for El Tri, bringing balance, control, and experience to Mexico’s midfield.

    Luis Romo (7/10):
    He seems to have been touched by a magic wand. After his decisive involvement against South Korea, he once again played a role in Mexico’s breakthrough by helping create Chávez’s goal. Performances like this show why Aguirre trusts him in the starting XI.

    Gilberto Mora (8/10):
    Took some time to settle into the moment as Mexico’s youngest World Cup starter, but once he found his rhythm, he began producing the kind of passes that opened Czechia up. His confidence grew with every touch, and the Azteca got a glimpse of Mexico’s future.

  • Czechia v Mexico: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Roberto Alvarado (7/10):
    Mexico’s offense often went through him. His best moments still come when he drifts into central areas, where his vision and passing range allow him to connect the attack.

    Guillermo Martínez (6/10):
    Very active in the aerial game on both ends of the field. Battled well, but never received the kind of clean service in the box that would have allowed him to truly test the goalkeeper.

    Julián Quiñones (7/10):
    Scored his second goal of the tournament and continues to be one of Mexico’s most dangerous attacking pieces. Still needs to sharpen a few decisions in the final third if El Tri are going to make a deep run.

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  • Czechia v Mexico: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Obed Vargas (6/10):
    Part of El Tri’s new guard, he continues to show maturity whenever he steps onto the field. Playing alongside leaders such as Álvarez, Montes, Quiñones, and Alvarado will only accelerate his growth.

    Santiago Giménez (6/10):
    Looked comfortable battling against Czechia’s defenders and also played a clever pass into Quiñones that could have led to another Mexico goal. A useful cameo as Mexico managed the game.

    Álvaro Fidalgo (7/10):
    Returned to the field after not seeing minutes against South Korea and made the most of it. His goal will only strengthen his case for a bigger role in the Round of 32.

    Guillermo Ochoa (6/10):
    Received one of those Estadio Azteca standing ovations that will be remembered for years. After six World Cups, Ochoa will go down as one of Mexico’s great legends.

    Jesús Gallardo (6/10):
    Did not have much of a chance to influence the game, with Mexico already in control by the time he came on. Still got important minutes while also preserving legs ahead of the Round of 32.

    Javier Aguirre (10/10):
    Mexico had never gone nine-for-nine in a World Cup group stage. Better yet, they finished the group without conceding a goal. Aguirre has balanced rotation, control, and belief almost perfectly, and the way he planned Ochoa’s farewell moment at Estadio Azteca will be hard for any El Tri fan to forget.

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