Mexico v Honduras - Gold Cup 2025: SemifinalGetty Images Sport

Mexico, first-choice goalkeeper injured: Ochoa dreams of a World Cup record

The former Salernitana goalkeeper can keep Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo company.

All good things come in threes? In addition to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Guillermo Ochoa is also aiming to set a new record of six appearances in the World Cup finals. Like the Argentine and the Portuguese, the Mexican has five appearances to his name, as do his compatriots Rafa Marquez and Antonio Carbajal, as well as Germany's Lothar Matthaus and Italy's Gigi Buffon.

Mexico's first-choice goalkeeper, Angel Malagon, has injured his Achilles tendon, an injury that will rule him out of the 2026 World Cup.

This means that Ochoa can once again hope to be called up to compete with fellow goalkeepers Raul Rangel, Carlos Acevedo and Carlos Moreno. 

  • Born in 1985, Ochoa will turn 41 on 13 July. Mexico is in Group A: they will play at home against South Africa (11 June), South Korea (18 June) and the winner of the European play-offs between Denmark and North Macedonia or the Czech Republic and Ireland (24 June).

    After playing for America, Ajaccio, Malaga, Granada, Standard Liege, Salernitana and AVS, Ochoa now plays in Cyprus with AEL Limassol. He has made 152 appearances for the senior national team (third on the podium behind Andrés Guardado with 182 and Claudio Suárez with 177), winning the Gold Cup six times and the Concacaf Nations League once.

