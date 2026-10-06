Messi’s latest: Argentina’s official line-up

A night set to go down in the history of Argentine football. At the Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina face Benin in a friendly charged with extra meaning, one that is set to become the final chapter of Lionel Messi's adventure in the Albiceleste shirt. After more than 20 years, the No. 10 is ready to bid farewell to the Argentine public for the last time.





The evening centres on the captain, celebrated in front of his own people. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 local time, 1:00 in Italy, for a match in which the result inevitably takes a back seat to the emotion of the farewell.



