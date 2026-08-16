Inter Miami endured a night to forget, suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat away to Nashville SC and heading home empty-handed. Javier Mascherano's side struggled from the opening stages, failed to respond after the hosts took the lead and also had to contend with a poor night for Lionel Messi.
Translated by
Messi, penalty missed and Inter Miami beaten 4-1
Nashville led 1-0 when Inter Miami got their biggest chance to level in the 23rd minute. The No. 10 stepped up to the spot with the chance to make it 1-1, but Schwake saved his effort. Nashville's goalkeeper read the Argentine's shot and kept the home side in front.
That moment could have changed the course of the match, but it turned into another heavy blow for Inter Miami. The home side then managed their lead and, after the break, pulled decisively clear, eventually wrapping up the game at 4-1.
For Messi, the missed penalty was not the only blot on the night. La Pulga also went into the referee's notebook: the number 10 was booked during the match, capping what was a decidedly complicated evening on a personal level.
As for Nashville SC, they can celebrate a prestigious win, built with personality and sealed despite the big chance handed to Messi from the penalty spot.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting