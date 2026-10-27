José Félix Díaz has lifted the lid on his Ballon d'Or vote, admitting Harry Kane was not his pick to win the award.

Kane claimed the Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal, who finished second and third respectively.

AS managing editor Díaz is the only Spanish journalist on the voting panel, and he shared the thinking behind his choices on "El Larguero" on "Cadena SER" radio.

As reported by Defensa Central, Díaz said: "I was expecting Mbappé or Lamine Yamal because Harry Kane lacks something. Of the ten players I voted for, nine of them were among the top ten."

The website added: "So it seems his predictions did not come true. The journalist did not nominate Harry Kane to win, but he did not reveal whether Mbappé or Lamine Yamal was his preferred choice."

Defensa Central went on: "In Mbappé's case, perhaps Díaz rewarded him (and chose him) in view of his wonderful goalscoring season. But given that Harry lacked something, it seems the World Cup played an important role in his decision to choose Lamine Yamal."