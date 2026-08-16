Al-Hilal are hunting for a new striker to replace Benzema, with talk of a possible financial settlement that would end the relationship between the two parties. The path is far from easy. The player is insisting on every penny of his financial dues under the terms of his departure.

This is where the real crisis emerges for the Al-Hilal management. Getting rid of Benzema is not simply a technical decision. It is a financial matter that demands full agreement between both sides, particularly as the French star shows no sign of leaving without pocketing all his wages. That could complicate any deal and force the management to find a formula that keeps the player happy while protecting the club's interests.

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Clear that obstacle and attention turns straight to Victor Osimhen, the priority target to reinforce the striker position. Landing a forward of the Nigerian's calibre would transform the front line. First, though, Al-Hilal must close the Benzema file and agree the terms of his exit.