Al-Hilal have entered a decisive phase in the summer transfer market. The management of "the Boss" now face a set of interconnected files that could completely change the shape of the team over the coming days, from strengthening the attack, through the future of some of their stars, to the names who could leave the moment new deals arrive.
The squad, in the eyes of the club, has not yet taken the shape the coaching staff want. So the management continue to push hard to fill the gaps. The most complicated file appears to concern Frenchman Karim Benzema, whose future with the team is clouded by doubts, while Nigeria's Victor Osimhen emerges as a main target to strengthen the striker position.