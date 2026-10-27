Mendes has offered Balde to Roma: Cambiaso from Juventus to replace him at Barcelona

With the next January transfer window approaching and next summer also in mind, Barcelona have already begun looking for a signing to give them more rotation options at full-back.

Both Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco have had to secure and keep hold of Alejandro Balde across the past two transfer windows. Balde has featured in only 3 matches so far this season and was forced to come on for Espart in the Clasico, which Barcelona went on to lose to Real Madrid.

If the Spaniard leaves in January, the Catalan club will have to act. Catalan publication Sport has confirmed that one prominent name on Deco's list is Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus.