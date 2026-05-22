Memphis Depay must stay! Corinthians star tells club to extend Netherlands forward's contract after 'very important' role in Brazil

Reflecting on his goalscoring tribute and the immense cultural and competitive transformation the Dutchman has driven since arriving in South America, Labyad voiced the collective stance of the dressing room. Speaking to ESPN, Labyad said: "Yes, of course [the celebration was a tribute to Memphis].

"It's very important for the club to take the next step so that he stays with the club. We've seen what he's done in the last two years with the players, for the club, winning three trophies, helping them avoid relegation. He did a great job for the team, so for the club, for us players, we would love for him to stay at Corinthians."