Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
CORRECTION BYLINE - Italian referee DomeAFP
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Meeting between referees and Serie A clubs: the aim is to increase effective playing time in matches

Serie A

The main rule changes for the 2026/2027 football championship were at the centre of a meeting led by AIA technical director Domenico Messina and refereeing selector Daniele Orsato, with representatives from the 20 Serie A clubs and senior Serie A league officials in attendance.


"It is essential that before kick-off all the necessary technical information is provided, especially regarding the regulatory changes introduced in this sporting season," Messina said, as reported by ANSA . "We will always be ready to provide any clarification on the application of the rules and their interpretation, for ever greater clarity and a fruitful mutual relationship."


"Many of the changes introduced will concern stoppages in play, with the aim of increasing effective playing time and making matches even more dynamic and entertaining," said Serie A League CEO Luigi De Siervo . "The meeting was an important opportunity for discussion and to update the clubs' technical departments, who will now be able to arrive prepared for the start of the league season, with a clear and shared understanding of the new regulatory provisions. The collaboration between the Lega Calcio Serie A and the AIA on these issues is fundamental to ensuring the best application of the new rules and guiding Italian football towards an increasingly fluid and intense game."


  • "I want to thank all our clubs for their proactive participation in this meeting," said the League president, Ezio Simonelli. "I would also like to thank Messina and Orsato for their availability. It was a very useful meeting, which allowed us to examine the most relevant aspects of the new provisions in greater depth. Our aim is to maintain a constant dialogue with the refereeing authorities and to organise further opportunities for discussion during the year that may be useful to the clubs."


    "The meeting was an important moment for discussion and exchange with the clubs," said the deputy vice-president of the AIA, Francesco Massini. "The AIA will always be available for initiatives of this kind. It is precisely from moments like these that relations between the various parties can be strengthened and a quality service offered to the Federation itself and to the entire football system."



    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google