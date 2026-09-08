Mbappé's mother: "If AC Milan lost, he would throw the remote control and swear in Italian"





Kylian Mbappè is a Rossoneri fan at heart. Asked what he made of Inter and tonight's match, the Real Madrid superstar broke into a broad smile: "I prefer AC Milan, but Inter deserve respect". That first allegiance comes from the Italian family he spent his summers with, Nicola and Beatrice Riccardi, his nanny. Back then Mbappé played for Bondy, where his father Wilfred was sporting director. Fayza, his mother, says: "When AC Milan lost, Kylian would throw the remote control at the TV and swear in Italian".

Watch the three European cups in streaming only on NOW! Activate the Sport Pass from €19.99 per month





ROSSONERI PASSION - In 2023, again speaking to Gazzetta, he said: "My bond with AC Milan is special. As a child I had an Italian nanny and spent a lot of time with her family, all AC Milan fans. So thanks to them I supported the Rossoneri too and watched several matches. I've always said that one day I would play for AC Milan...".



