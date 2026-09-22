Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid and France star, has spoken to The Athletic. The interview centres on the Ballon d'Or, the World Cup goals record (22) and the transfer market, including how he came close to joining Liverpool in 2017, the year he moved from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain.





THE BALLON D'OR

"Would I like to win it? I'm not ashamed to say it. I'm not afraid to say what I think, even if sometimes people might say: 'What is he talking about?'. There is nothing to be ashamed of in being sincere. I've never said: 'I will win it.' But I think I've had a good year. A lot of people have said I've had a good year and have linked me with the trophy. So we'll see what happens."



