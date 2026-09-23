Mbappé: “Me, like Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch at 41? Impossible, let’s be honest. It won’t happen”

Asked about Michael Olise , who reports in Germany and Spain have billed as Real Madrid's leading future target, Mbappé replied: "I have heard the rumours, but these are things I know well and that also happened when I was at PSG. I do not think it is respectful to advise a player I know well to change teams and leave the one he is currently at. Bayern are a great club and Michael can achieve great success there. Yes, of course, someone like him is liked by every club in the world. We are talking about an exceptional player."





He was then asked about Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé's childhood idol, now at the centre of controversy in Portugal after also being called up in the new era and remaining the Lusitans' first-choice striker. "Me, like him, still playing and in the national team at 41? We have to be honest, considering the national team I play for: France will never allow me to play until I am 41 (laughs, ed.). However, Cristiano shows that, if you are physically and mentally fit, it is possible to play at incredibly high levels for a long time. In my case, though, I do not think that will happen," he concluded.