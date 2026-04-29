Max Eberl’s remark verges on madness-yet it captures everything about FC Bayern

FC Bayern took an early 1-0 lead, then fell behind, drew level at 2-2, and suddenly found themselves 2-5 down at the start of the second half. "It’s quite remarkable to stay calm in that situation and come back," said Joshua Kimmich afterwards. “In recent years, we would have crumbled there.” Yet this time the Munich side kept their composure, pulling one back to make it 4–5 and setting up a tantalising second leg next Wednesday.

This season, the club boasts an incredible mentality and the unwavering belief that they can always find the net. Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Luis Diaz now form one of the most dangerous attacking trios in recent football history. Together they have earned their own acronym: OKD echoes earlier trios such as Barça’s MSN (Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Neymar) and Real Madrid’s BBC (Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo).

In the crucial final phase of the campaign, OKD continue to deliver. Just as in the second leg of the quarter-final against Real Madrid, all three struck again, taking their combined tally to 100 goals for the season. Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Federico Valverde—the next closest trio, on 69 goals—are already trailing by some distance.