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Wonderkid Max! Arteta hails record-breaking Dowman as teen star earns Leeds squad spot
Dowman available for selection against Leeds
Mikel Arteta confirmed that teenage sensation Max Dowman is fully fit and included in the matchday squad to face Leeds United. The Hale End academy product has enjoyed a meteoric rise, making headlines after securing three entries into the Guinness Book of Records for age-group achievements.
Arteta expressed zero concerns over the midfielder handling the spotlight.
"Max is available," Arteta confirmed when providing his squad fitness update ahead of Saturday's match.
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Collective responsibility to nurture talent
Asked how Arsenal manage the hype surrounding the prodigal talent, Arteta credited Dowman's family and academy coaches for instilling strong values. "I think that's a collective responsibility," Arteta explained.
"First of all for the parents because they are the ones that they spend the most time with them and they are already given the education to be how he is today."
"And then everybody that works in and around him."
Pure focus remains on the pitch
Arteta praised Dowman's singular focus on football rather than external accolades or social media attention. "I don't think that Max has a lot of signs to be worried about," the manager noted.
"Because what he wants to do is play football, play football as well as he possibly can at the highest level and his focus is there."
The 16-year-old continues to train regularly alongside the senior squad at the Sobha Realty Training Centre.
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Attacking option on the bench
With Christos Tzolis ruled out with a muscle injury, Dowman's presence among the substitutes offers valuable creative depth for Arteta against Leeds. The Spaniard remains eager to afford young players opportunities when earned.
Arsenal host Leeds United on Saturday at 12:30pm BST.
Dowman will hope to make his latest impact under the Emirates lights.
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