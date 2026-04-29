Who replaces Mauricio Pochettino at the USMNT after the World Cup? Making the case for Jurgen Klopp, Michael Bradley, and more

The future of Mauricio Pochettino as USMNT manager beyond the World Cup remains unclear.

There is no imminent agreement on an extension, and while the Argentine - who has coached Tottenham, PSG, and Chelsea - has suggested he could stay, his open flirtations with Premier League opportunities over the past year leave his long-term status with U.S. Soccer in doubt.

In a way, that makes sense. Pochettino is a big swing hire for a arguably the biggest tournament in U.S. Soccer's history. He is charismatic, qualified, and clever. He will, in all likelihood, piece together a well-run, competitive U.S. side that will give a good account of itself at a home World Cup. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

But what comes next? If he leaves, the U.S., it seems, will need a new manager by the end of the summer. And there are a fair few good candidates out there. B.J. Callaghan is a presumptive favorite, not least for his experience in the role already. But there are also bigger swings, legends of the game, such as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. Those two will surely be massive surprises. Yet stranger things have happened in this sport.

And so, with questions looming and rumors swirling, GOAL looks at the most likely candidates who could succeed Pochettino...