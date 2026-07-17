‘Next week we will make a decision’ – Mauricio Pochettino says he will decide his USMNT future soon

On Thursday in Atlanta, Batson met with reporters for the first time since the USMNT's World Cup exit. As part of that discussion, he was asked about Pochettino's future.

"As we shared, we were going to take a break after the World Cup and rest and recuperate," he said. "I didn't get to do too much resting or recuperating, but we're excited about the discussions. They've been active about long-term planning. As a recent example, we're active in our discussions with Steve [Cherundolo] around the U-23 role, and we're a key part of that process. We're feeling good about where we are overall, and we're looking forward to the discussions."

Batson also reflected on what comes next for American soccer following this summer's tournament.

"There are lots of things that need to be true for us to continue to win World Cups on the women's side, and for us to truly compete for them on the men's side," he said. "Our focus is on putting ourselves in the best position to be able to do that. Obviously, our senior team performances matter, as do the state of our youth national teams, as do the state of our pathways more broadly, as do the state of our talent identification and development, as do the state of our coaching.

"I think one of our hopes is that we do a better job of educating our fans and educating our stakeholders on all of the things that matter. We want to be Argentina, we want to be Spain, competing in a final."