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Matthias Jaissle issues apology to Newcastle fans after shocking 4-1 collapse at Coventry City
Humbling collapse sparks sincere apology
The manager issued an unreserved apology to the travelling contingent after watching his team crumble on the road. The humbling defeat mirrored their pre-international break collapse, having succumbed to an identical beating away at Leeds United. That torrid run also marks the first time the Tyneside club have shipped four or more goals in consecutive top-flight away fixtures since December 2012.
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'It was not the worst game'
Despite dictating possession and fashioning 19 total shots, the manager conceded that territorial dominance counted for little given how wasteful his players were at both ends of the pitch.
Highlighting his side's costly inability to capitalise on key moments before offering his sincere apologies to the travelling support, Jaissle told BBC Sport: "It's hard. That's the punishment in this league. We controlled many phases but it's not enough.
"The games are decided in the boxes – and we were not clean in both boxes. It's something we need to learn fast. The momentum was there. We have a young squad but that shouldn't be an excuse. It was a tough game in general. The injured players are hopefully getting more gametime, more minutes.
"Today, if you see the whole picture, it was not the worst game. But I apologise to the fans because they deserved a different result."
Alarming statistics highlight defensive crisis
A comprehensive capitulation at the hands of Frank Lampard's men only laid bare the acute structural problems plaguing the Tyneside backline this term. With 13 goals conceded from their opening six league outings, their defensive record now stands as the joint-worst in the division alongside Chelsea and Bournemouth. Furthermore, their expected goals against (xGA) tally of 10.48 is the joint-third poorest in the top flight, with the beleaguered Magpies having already faced 106 shots on target.
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Testing schedule awaits troubled squad
A daunting run of fixtures looms on the horizon as Newcastle prepare to welcome Aston Villa to St James' Park this coming weekend. Jaissle's charges desperately need an immediate turnaround to build upon an underwhelming return of eight points from six matches before the calendar becomes relentless. A tricky away assignment against Crystal Palace quickly follows, alongside back-to-back clashes against Everton in both the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.
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