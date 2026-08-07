With the official statement confirming his loan move from Real Madrid to Fiorentina, Franco Mastantuono has spoken for the first time as a Viola player: "The truth is that it has been a very special day for me. I really wanted to come here and I’m liking it very much. Why did I choose Fiorentina? Because they are a team with a lot of history and I was really excited to be able to play for such an important club".
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Mastantuono: "I chose Fiorentina for their history"
Viola Park incredible
The Argentine, born in 2007, continued: "Viola Park is incredible. It's a beautiful training centre, where people are very kind and helpful, and that makes you feel good. I had the chance to meet some team-mates and say hello to them, and they were all truly very kind to me. That makes me happy".
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