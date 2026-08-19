Massimo Mauro, former Juventus midfielder and now a pundit, has been discussing Juventus in an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport: "With Vicario and Lucumì, the mosaic is now complete, a line-up covered in every position, with backups in every department. The ideal scenario would have been if a highly reliable deep-lying playmaker had arrived as well".





Mauro added: "There is Douglas Luiz, who is a technically very good player, he does not misplace a pass; if he were also to run a little more, if he were more dynamic, he would be the ideal player for the way Spalletti plays. He needs to be more incisive, whereas he is a player who produces lovely passes but that is not always necessary. I believe, though, that he could become that, because someone so technically good should have the personality to take the team in hand".



