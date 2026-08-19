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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Massimo Mauro: "Juventus, Douglas Luiz does not misplace a pass, if he ran more..."

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D. Luiz

The former Juventus player takes stock of the Bianconeri’s transfer market

Massimo Mauro, former Juventus midfielder and now a pundit, has been discussing Juventus in an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport: "With Vicario and Lucumì, the mosaic is now complete, a line-up covered in every position, with backups in every department. The ideal scenario would have been if a highly reliable deep-lying playmaker had arrived as well".


Mauro added: "There is Douglas Luiz, who is a technically very good player, he does not misplace a pass; if he were also to run a little more, if he were more dynamic, he would be the ideal player for the way Spalletti plays. He needs to be more incisive, whereas he is a player who produces lovely passes but that is not always necessary. I believe, though, that he could become that, because someone so technically good should have the personality to take the team in hand".


  • Finally, on Vicario: "Is there a risk that he might feel like a fallback option? I don't think so. A player who signs should not sit there thinking about whether this one or that one did not arrive. Now he will compete for a place alongside Perin and that is the beauty of it: I am sure Spalletti will be able to create great competition among all the players. The more of that there is, the more the players get into shape and stay that way. All Juventus players have to stay on their toes because, apart from Yildiz, I do not think anyone has a guaranteed place."

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