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Massimiliano Allegri reveals crunch talks with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis amid difficult start ahead of Bodo/Glimt match
Pressure mounts on Allegri after difficult start
Allegri finds himself under the microscope following a string of poor results that has left the Napoli faithful restless. The situation reached a breaking point after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Venezia, a result that intensified rumours regarding his job security. Speculation has been rife concerning the relationship between Allegri and the Napoli hierarchy. The coach confirmed he has maintained regular contact with De Laurentiis, including a conversation on the morning of his press conference.
Allegri was keen to move past the noise surrounding his position. "I spoke to him this morning too. I believe words are of little use; we need to get out there and get results. The rest is just idle talk," the manager explained to Sky Sport Italia.
- AFP
Allegri demands immediate European response
Despite the pressure, Allegri appears determined to let his team's performance on the pitch do the talking rather than engaging in public debates about his job security. Following a frustrating loss to Venezia, where Napoli conceded on the opponent's only real foray forward, the manager is demanding a higher level of concentration from his squad. The Champions League now provides a vital opportunity to reset the narrative and build momentum before a high-profile domestic clash against Roma.
"We have to focus on tomorrow night. The Champions League is here, and it's an important match, especially for moving up the table. A win would give us a boost of confidence, and then on Saturday we'll face Roma, who are currently doing very well in the league," Allegri stated.
Tactical flexibility and squad rotation
Despite the recent dip in form, Allegri is refusing to panic or abandon his principles regarding the depth of his squad. With a congested fixture list looming, the former Juventus boss insists that every member of the team must be ready to contribute. He dismissed the idea that a single poor performance should define a player's future at the club, emphasizing the need for collective growth rather than constant tactical experimentation.
"It's not that if someone doesn't perform well in one match, they've lost their quality. There's another problem, which is a given: we have nine games in a month and then another nine the following month. I believe all the players are capable of contributing with their characteristics and qualities. Right now, some aren't performing as well, but maybe they'll improve again. There's confidence in everyone because you can't imagine going through a season with only 11 players," he explained.
- AFP
Addressing defensive frailties in Europe
Napoli's biggest concern heading into the Bodo/Glimt fixture remains a porous defence that has struggled to keep clean sheets. Allegri acknowledged that while the general play has been acceptable, the ease with which opponents find the net is a significant hurdle.
"If we look at the performances, there have also been good performances, the problem is that we concede goals too easily. But the boys know this too and therefore we need to do something more," Allegri admitted.
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