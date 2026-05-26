AFP
Mason Greenwood's father in contact with Serie A giants over summer transfer as Marseille set price tag
Roma emerge as frontrunners for Greenwood
Greenwood is again attracting strong transfer interest after an impressive season with Marseille. The 24-year-old scored 26 goals and registered 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions this season. As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have intensified efforts to sign the forward. Greenwood’s father is also understood to have made contact with the Serie A club to discuss a possible transfer to the Stadio Olimpico.
Marseille are reportedly open to offers due to financial pressure. The Ligue 1 club need to raise funds before the end of the financial year on June 30 after failing to qualify for the Champions League and are facing scrutiny from French football’s financial watchdog, the DNCG.
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Marseille set valuation amid growing European interest
Marseille have reportedly placed a €50m (£42m/$57m) asking price on Greenwood as they attempt to avoid cut-price bids. His strong form and nomination for Ligue 1 Player of the Season have significantly increased his market value.
Roma are not alone in monitoring the situation. Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with the England-born forward in recent months. Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are also credited with interest, although Greenwood is reportedly keen to remain in European football.
Roma’s qualification for next season’s Champions League is believed to have strengthened their position in negotiations. Strong relations between the Italian club and Marseille could also help facilitate a deal.
Greenwood addresses speculation over his future
Despite growing uncertainty surrounding his future, Greenwood recently spoke positively about his season in France and his experience in Ligue 1.
"This season has sometimes been difficult collectively, especially in recent months, but individually I think I've had a good season," he said, as quoted by Foot Mercato. "There are some incredible players in this team of the year, so it's nice to receive this trophy. Ligue 1 is a wonderful league. We play incredible matches, and for me, it's one of the best leagues I've played in. I hope I can stay."
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Summer negotiations expected to intensify
Greenwood’s future is likely to become one of Marseille’s major summer storylines as the club look to balance their finances before the June deadline. Roma appear to be leading the race, but interest from elsewhere in Europe could still complicate negotiations. Any deal will depend on whether interested clubs are willing to meet Marseille’s €50m valuation. With Greenwood coming off the most productive season of his career, his situation is expected to attract continued attention throughout the transfer window.