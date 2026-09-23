CR7 is insane! Smiling Odegaard warns neighbours Denmark before reuniting with idol Ronaldo

Norway captain Martin Odegaard addressed reporters alongside manager Stale Solbakken ahead of Thursday evening's UEFA Nations League Group 4 opener against Denmark. The fixture marks Norway's return to Ullevaal Stadion following their historic World Cup quarter-final campaign in North America.

Despite enduring an injury-disrupted year, the Arsenal midfielder confirmed he is back in top physical shape.

Odegaard highlighted the squad's tactical growth and self-belief as major assets entering League A.