Jonathan Moscrop
Modric's heir snubs United! Baturina runs riot as Fabregas's Como crush Leipzig on European debut
Baturina headlines Como's dream European debut
Como 1907 marked their UEFA Champions League debut with a resounding 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig. Cesc Fabregas's side delivered an emphatic performance, with target Martin Baturina scoring the opening goal in the 15th minute to register Como's first-ever European strike.
Tasos Douvikas doubled the lead following a Baturina assist before Assane Diao made it 3-0 in the second half.
Although Eredin Maksimovic pulled one back for Leipzig, Maximo Perrone converted a pass from Nico Paz in the 90th minute to complete the rout.
- IPA Sport
Modric's heir earns Player of the Match honors
Baturina's playmaker performance drew praise from UEFA's Technical Observer Group, who named the Croatian international Player of the Match. Frequently likened to Luka Modric for his clever movement and spatial awareness, the 23-year-old dominated the midfield battle throughout.
Speaking post-match to UEFA, Baturina played down the occasion, insisting that Fabregas's squad approached their European debut with total composure.
"It's an amazing feeling to score my first Champions League goal for Como, but it's thanks to the whole team," Baturina said. "We showed great intensity on the pitch. We prepared for the match like any other game and didn't want the atmosphere to affect us."
Midfielder sets sights on qualifying from league phase
Reflecting further on his historic strike in an interview with CBS Sports Golazo, Baturina reflected on the emotional weight of scoring Como's first goal in the competition. When asked about their ambitions, he emphasized taking a pragmatic approach toward qualifying for the knockout rounds.
He noted that adapting to diverse opposition will be essential for the Italian side.
"It's a beautiful feeling, I'm very proud of myself and the whole team," Baturina stated. "You never know what happens in the Champions League, you play against different styles all the time. We just have to play game by game, try to win as much as possible, and try to make it out of the group."
- AFP
Como turn attention back to Serie A
Having announced themselves on the continental stage in style, Como now pivot back to domestic duties. The Italian side return to Serie A action on Monday when they host Parma at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.
Baturina remains focused on maintaining this momentum across all competitions after celebrating a memorable debut.
"I'm very happy and proud that we won our first-ever Champions League match," Baturina added. "I'm sure the whole city is very happy too, and now we can celebrate."
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