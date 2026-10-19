Marocchi: “Lucumì can’t do something like that. We’re done talking”

Giancarlo Marocchi, the former Juventus midfielder and current pundit, gave his verdict on Juventus from the Sky studio after their 3-0 home defeat by Lazio yesterday: "I hope the players aren't doing what Spalletti asks of them, otherwise that would be the culmination of something that isn't working. So he'll have to try to explain himself a little better if they're to put in better performances. For 20 minutes, we saw two teams going flat out because Lazio decided that was how the game would be played. Juventus, as the big team who should have top-level players, should have dictated the tempo. Can they recover? Every time I've had this feeling, there's always been something wrong. Spalletti still hasn't found the right balance, at least from midfield forwards. They create chances rather haphazardly, rather than through established patterns of play."





As reported by Tuttosport, Marocchi added: "Everyone goes onto the pitch to do what the manager wants, but at a certain point you have to bring something of yourself to it. The team have to realise things aren't working; we're talking about experienced players... I don't see anyone taking charge and starting to organise the team. Italians? That's the first step... traditionally, it has always been that way. Spalletti has to make himself understood, because the players are showing they can't sort themselves out on their own."