On Luciano Spalletti's side in defence: "Lucumí and Bremer should have done nothing other than look for either the first or the second striker, this is something even schoolboys in the academy know how to do. I have never seen either of the two centre-backs find the two forwards. Sassuolo pressed well by pushing Thorstvedt on along with the other midfielders. It is clear that with the two banks of four, that is the area you have to look for, but not once."