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'He is radiating joy!' – Mark van Bommel single out Kevin De Bruyne after Turkey victory
Van Bommel guides Belgium to victory despite moments of sloppiness
Belgium manager Mark van Bommel celebrated a convincing 3-0 UEFA Nations League A victory over Turkey at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liege. A double from Kevin De Bruyne and a late header from substitute Romelu Lukaku secured three vital points for the Red Devils.
The victory moves Belgium onto six points in Group A, staying right behind group leaders France.
Van Bommel noted that while the final scoreline was comfortable, the match contained chaotic periods.
- ANP
Head coach single out De Bruyne's desire and goalscoring form
Speaking after the match, Van Bommel reserved high praise for his captain, who hit his 201st career goal during the encounter. The manager highlighted De Bruyne's appetite to feature in every match and how his positive energy uplifts the rest of the team.
Van Bommel pointed out that De Bruyne’s happiness on the pitch translates directly into match-winning moments.
"Kevin De Bruyne always wants to play," Van Bommel said. "Italy, France, today. He is in a really good groove. He is radiating joy, and you can see that in the goals he is scoring."
Dutch manager analyzes possession lapses and control phases
Despite the three-goal margin, Van Bommel admitted that Belgium were occasionally loose in possession, allowing Turkey to stay hopeful during transitions. However, he insisted that his team's defensive unit ensured the victory was never genuinely at risk.
Turkey failed to convert their spells of pressure, leaving them bottom of the group without a point.
Van Bommel remains focused on sharpening Belgium's tactical control in upcoming matches.
"I am very pleased with the 3-0 win," Van Bommel added. "We were sloppy in possession now and then and gave the opposition the feeling they could create chances. It went back and forth, and we were not controlled enough in those phases. We kept them in the match for a long time, though I never felt we were in danger of losing."
- Photo News
Les Diables Rouges build momentum as Nations League campaign progresses
Van Bommel and his squad now look ahead to their remaining Group A fixtures as they push for top spot in the table. The Belgian manager intends to maintain high tactical standards while continuing to integrate younger squad members alongside senior leaders.
Turkey turn their attention to breaking their three-match losing streak in their next outing.
Belgium aim to build on their strong start in the next international window.
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