‘He needs to win the trust back’ – Ex-Man Utd defender issues warning to Marcus Rashford while identifying surprise midfield solution

Addressing Rashford's situation, Bardsley acknowledged the quality the attacker demonstrated during his spell in Spain. However, he warned that reproducing that form consistently remains the critical factor for his future at Old Trafford.

"If Manchester United were to bring back the Marcus Rashford we saw at Barcelona last season, you’d take him back in a heartbeat, but we’d need to see it consistently," Bardsley explained. "The problem Rashford has is he needs to win the trust back of some fans. I don’t know how it would sit with them to see him back in the team but if he’s got a clean slate from Michael Carrick, and he’s like the Rashford of old, he’s a player who can deliver United trophies.

"If Michael can get him back to enjoying his football at United, then he’d be another brilliant player but I don’t know why you wouldn’t already be enjoying your football playing for the biggest club in the world? It all depends on which Marcus Rashford turns up, and whether he does turn up in a United shirt."