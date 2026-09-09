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Why Marcus Rashford isn’t ‘desperate’ for first goal back at Man Utd - with the Red Devils’ prodigal son ignoring outside ‘noise’ at Old Trafford
When did Rashford last score a goal for Man Utd?
His last strike for United was recorded on December 1, 2024 when bagging a brace in a 4-0 victory over Everton. By February 2, 2025, Rashford was heading out of the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ after being deemed surplus to requirements by Ruben Amorim.
A stint at Aston Villa followed, with a professional spark of sorts being rekindled in the West Midlands. The summer transfer window then delivered a somewhat surprising switch to Barcelona.
The target was found on 14 occasions for the Catalan giants, with La Liga title glory being savoured alongside Lamine Yamal and Co. Barca did not, however, trigger a purchase option in their agreement. Rashford was forced back to his homeland as a result.
Michael Carrick has been happy to absorb a man that featured at the 2026 World Cup into his plans. Rashford has graced all three of United’s Premier League fixtures this season, but is still waiting on individual cause for celebration.
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Rashford waiting on first goal back with the Red Devils
Asked if the home-grown hero will be desperate to get among the goals again, taking him to 139 in total, 1999 Treble winner Cole - who was speaking in association with Unibet Casino - told GOAL: “I don't think he'll be desperate for that new goal. I think he's scored more than enough goals for Manchester United.
“I think Marcus is prepared to get his head down, perform to his capabilities and when that goal comes, it comes. I think Marcus has just got to worry about his performances, getting Manchester United in position to win football matches.
“He's not concerned about all the noise around him - because that's what it is, it's noise. Background noise means nothing to individuals like Marcus once he gets his head down and starts playing the way he has played.”
What does Mainoo need from the 2026-27 campaign?
Another player that generated plenty of lively discussion last season, having been snubbed by Amorim and reintegrated by Carrick, is Kobbie Mainoo. He is also a product of United’s fabled academy system and looking to make the most of a clean slate.
On what the classy 21-year-old midfielder should be looking for from the 2026-27 campaign, Cole said: “I think Michael believes in him. Kobbie proved last season when he got into the team, when the manager moved on and Michael got the job and believed in him. Just his performances last season proved that he's more than good enough at that level, which we all knew anyway.
“Cementing his place, yeah, you could say that, but I think everyone knows his quality. He played very well at the weekend against Everton. It's just getting your head down, doing the things that you're good at.”
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Man Utd fixtures 2026-27: Champions League & derby date
United have four points to their name this season from a defeat, win and draw. They were held in dramatic fashion by Everton last time out - when conceding in the sixth minute of stoppage-time at Hill Dickinson Stadium - and remain eager to build momentum.
They will get the chance to restore confidence to collective ranks on Thursday when returning to Champions League competition at home to Azerbaijani title holders Sabah. They then have a derby date with 'noisy neighbours' Manchester City to come on Sunday.
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