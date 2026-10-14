'A big name in Europe!' – Marco Silva issues stern warning as Benfica prepare for Celtic test

Benfica host Celtic at the Estadio da Luz on Thursday night for Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League league phase. The Portuguese giants enter the fixture in exceptional form under head coach Marco Silva, having won nine of their last 10 matches across all competitions following a 2-0 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Striker Vangelis Pavlidis leads the attack in red-hot form, netting 14 goals in 14 games this season.

In contrast, Martin O'Neill's Celtic have experienced a rocky spell, losing three of their last four games before beating Motherwell 2-0.