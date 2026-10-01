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Woltemade JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Marchisio: "Woltemade like Ibrahimovic? I don’t think so, too lightweight"

Juventus
N. Woltemade
Serie A

The former Juventus midfielder gives his view on the comparison between the German and the former Swedish striker

Claudio Marchisio, who was born in 1986 and made 389 appearances while scoring 37 goals for Juventus between 2008 and 2018, spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the Bianconeri.


On a possible return for Conte: "There has always been nostalgia for Antonio, to whom I am also very attached, and there always will be. It was like that in Allegri's time and also in the years that followed. Conte is Conte for Juve".


On Spalletti: "There needs to be continuity and so I still have faith in Spalletti. The injuries, starting with Yildiz's, have been significant. But Juventus must never look for excuses, I expect them, from the restart after Christmas, to be able to fight for the top places".


On Kolo Muani: "Am I on the Kolo Muani bandwagon? Of course I am. But Kolo is not a goal machine: Spalletti will have to be good at finding goals in different ways with Conceição, Nico, McKennie".


On Douglas Luiz: "The new Douglas Luiz. His technique was not in question even two years ago, but now he is a different player. And I am convinced he can give even more, especially in terms of goals".


On Woltemade: "Like Ibrahimovic? The utmost respect, but I don't think so. Ibra is Ibra. Woltemade has technique and physique, but he seems lightweight".

  • On the Europa League: "I hope Juventus are among the protagonists in the Europa League. Juventus must aim to win every competition and the cup must not be looked down on. We have not lifted a trophy in Europe for thirty years. Enough, right?".


    On the new capital increase: "It confirms the uniqueness of the bond between the Agnelli-Elkann family and Juventus. An important signal. Yet another one in more than a hundred years of history. Only Juventus have owners like that".


    On the transfer market: "I would have wanted Tonali, now impossible. Maybe Frattesi could come back into fashion: I have a soft spot for midfielders with an eye for goal".

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Serie A
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Cagliari
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