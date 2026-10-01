Marchisio: "Woltemade like Ibrahimovic? I don’t think so, too lightweight"

Claudio Marchisio, who was born in 1986 and made 389 appearances while scoring 37 goals for Juventus between 2008 and 2018, spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the Bianconeri.





On a possible return for Conte: "There has always been nostalgia for Antonio, to whom I am also very attached, and there always will be. It was like that in Allegri's time and also in the years that followed. Conte is Conte for Juve".





On Spalletti: "There needs to be continuity and so I still have faith in Spalletti. The injuries, starting with Yildiz's, have been significant. But Juventus must never look for excuses, I expect them, from the restart after Christmas, to be able to fight for the top places".





On Kolo Muani: "Am I on the Kolo Muani bandwagon? Of course I am. But Kolo is not a goal machine: Spalletti will have to be good at finding goals in different ways with Conceição, Nico, McKennie".





On Douglas Luiz: "The new Douglas Luiz. His technique was not in question even two years ago, but now he is a different player. And I am convinced he can give even more, especially in terms of goals".





On Woltemade: "Like Ibrahimovic? The utmost respect, but I don't think so. Ibra is Ibra. Woltemade has technique and physique, but he seems lightweight".